Below are some useful bookmarklet apps for online photos. Bookmarklets are similar to Firefox addons or Chrome extensions. How to use Bookmarklets.

ImgOps - Our main bookmarklet app for image operations. Each operation is a free and instant online image app; no account required.

TO USE: While viewing any web page, click the bookmarklet; Choose from the list of images on that page; Choose a utility.

The web utilities listed will include free online image editors, GIF editors, instant online photo hosting, Instagram-like filters, photo forensic tools, EXIF data, and several ways to search the web for information about an image. Example.

enable save - A bookmarklet app to help you save images or text. It disables all click-blockers on a web page so you can use the context menu, save images, or copy text.

TO USE: While viewing any web page, click the bookmarklet; Right-click on an image, or select text on the page; Copy or save.

This handy tool is more powerful than similar click-enablers which enable right-click. It work on all frames and it disables all click handlers on all page elements. It might cause some web pages to stop working as expected, but reloading the effected page will return it to normal.